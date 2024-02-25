Tips and advice for practical and elegant storage!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Imagine a perfectly organized dressing room to store all your favorite outfits and accessories. This dream space is now within reach! Learn how to make the most of your space with these tips and advice. Ready to revolutionize the way you store? Let’s find out together how to create the ideal dressing room.

Where can you install a dressing room?

Contrary to what one might think, dressing rooms are not limited to bedrooms or master suites.

to read

How to make your vegetable garden failsafe in 8 easy steps



Not everyone has Not lucky enough to have a spacious room which can accommodate a dressing room.

In this case, to get A chic and elegant storage spaceYou have to be resourceful and consider other positions.

In addition to the master bedroom, many spaces may be suitable, such as:

there Guest room ,

, The Ruined places such as unused corners or under stairs,

such as unused corners or under stairs, The Attic ,

, there A room near the bathroom ,

, there A room that serves as an office ,

, there the bathroom If it is spacious enough,

If it is spacious enough, The Corridoretc

The possibilities are endless, Just consider the desired size of the dressing roomYour needs and your expectations.

to read

Pellet Stoves: Tips and Tricks to Prevent Condensation for Efficient Heating



Criteria to be respected while designing a dressing room

with everything storage unit or a custom-made item, specific criteria must be considered to obtain a functional and well-made result.

Exterior view of the dressing room

You have to decide whether You prefer an open or closed dressing room, each choice has its advantages and disadvantages. The final decision depends on your preferences and needs.

Interior dimensions of the dressing room

Some basic parameters must be respected when designing your future storage space:

a Ceiling height Between 2.40 m and 2.70 m,

Between 2.40 m and 2.70 m, a Width of closet From 60 to 120 cm,

From 60 to 120 cm, a depth 60 to 65 cm.

60 to 65 cm. For a depth of 40 to 50 cm Drawers and shelves ,

, A space of at least 90 cm for Open doors and drawers easily.

Is it possible to create a dressing plan yourself?

Absolutely! You can easily create a detailed plan of your ideal dressing roomBy choosing the dimensions, storage and materials that suit you.

to read

Want shiny tiles? Try this tip from Grandma!



You can use free online software or take the help of an interior decoration and design professional.

Consider custom walk-in closets to maximize every inch of room devoted to storage, thereby avoiding wasted space.

For a successful plan, follow these key steps:

Measure the space Designed for dressing rooms,

Designed for dressing rooms, Consider the doors , Windows and electrical outlets in the room,

, in the room, Define your storage needs To determine the required space,

To determine the required space, Choose the style and content of your dressing room,

of your dressing room, Ensure smooth circulation Provide good lighting around and around the dressing room,

Provide good lighting around and around the dressing room, Integrate storage solutions t ergonomic and functional,

t ergonomic and functional, Personalize with mirrors Sliding or hinged doors, dressing tables, etc.,

Sliding or hinged doors, dressing tables, etc., Use 3D graphic design software To imagine your dressing room.

You now have a clear idea of ​​what your future storage space could look like.

to read

Installing a wood boiler: an economical and efficient solution?



What are the essential elements for layout and storage?

The key is to use the dressing room well Organize the space well so that clothes don’t get lost among them, shoes and accessories. To do this, select:

Clothes bar For hanging clothes, jackets, shirts etc.,

For hanging clothes, jackets, shirts etc., These shorts ,

, These shelves ,

, The Storage boxes and boxes ,

, The collection column ,

, No Length mirrors ,

, a Good lighting.

You can also get many other tips to organize your dressing room according to your needs and available space, a step that should not be overlooked.