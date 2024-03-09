Three relatives of Donald Trump, victorious in the primaries, appointed the head of the Republican Party

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is among the three relatives named to head the Republican Party.

Three close friends of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate of the American presidential election, including his daughter-in-law, were appointed as party leaders on Friday during a meeting of their party officials in Houston (South).

The former president announced in February that he was proposing to co-chair the Republican National Committee in North Carolina (southeast) with party leader Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, the wife of his son Eric, a former television producer.

He also wanted Chris LaCivita, a Republican campaign veteran, to be the national committee’s top executive for his “day-to-day operations.”

There are no candidates other than the former president

The 168 party delegates gathered in Houston, Texas, surprisingly approved him in the absence of other candidates for the positions.

“We will work tirelessly in every state to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Michael Whatley said after his nomination.

Michael Whatley has publicly endorsed the baseless allegations of fraud made by Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is running for a second term.

Lara Trump, for her part, made it clear that the objective is a big win on November 5, describing the issue of the vote as a battle between “good and evil”. The primary goal of the Republican National Committee is to finance the expensive campaigns of party candidates.

Michael Whatley replaces Ronna McDaniel, who was already chosen by Donald Trump in 2016 but with whom relations have been strained due to election losses and disappointing fundraising.

A new Trump-Biden duel is expected in November

The former president is now alone in the race for the Republican nomination after his only rival, his former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, withdrew on Wednesday, the day after “Super Tuesday,” which centers 15 primaries. States, mostly won by Donald Trump.

The party will officially nominate its candidate at its national convention in July in Milwaukee, in the country’s north.