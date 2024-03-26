Three days later, Vladimir Putin acknowledged responsibility for the liberation of “radical Islamists”

This Monday evening, March 25, the head of the Kremlin for the first time named the perpetrators of a terrorist attack against an entertainment hall in the Russian capital that took place on Friday. But he continues to suggest that Ukraine may have played a role in the drama.

Until then, and despite a swift claim from the Islamic State group, Vladimir Putin had not named the perpetrators of the Moscow attacks, which killed at least 137 people on Friday. It’s done now: the attack was made by “Radical Islamists», accused the Russian president during a government meeting on Monday, March 25. “We know that (this) The crime was perpetrated by radical Islamists with an ideology against which the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries.“, announced the head of the Kremlin. And to add: “We know who committed this atrocity against Russia and its people. What interests us is the sponsor.» Four alleged attackers have already served jail terms, accused of “Terrorism» and was violently beaten by Russian police officers.

This weekend, Vladimir Putin and his powerful security services, the FSB, not to mention jihadist involvement, jointly raised a Ukrainian lead that was strongly denied by Kiev and the West. This Monday evening, the head of state continued, suggesting once again that the attack may have a connection with the regime of Volodymyr Zelensky: according to him, the attackers were on their way to Ukraine at the time they were arrested.

“It is important to answer the question of why the terrorists, after their crime, tried to go to Ukraine. Who was waiting for them there? Those who support the Kiev regime do not want to become allies of terror and supporters of terrorism, but many questions arise.“, he developed. Then he continued: “Immediately, one wonders who benefits from this. This atrocity may be a new episode in a series of attempts by those who, since 2014, have been fighting our country through the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. (…) And the Nazis, as is well known, were never averse to using the dirtiest and most inhumane methods to achieve their goals.» Once again, he provided no evidence to support his allegations.