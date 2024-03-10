Three civilians were killed and 47 Ukrainian drones were destroyed

Have you missed the latest war in Ukraine? Takes stock for you for 20 minutes every evening at 7:30 PM. Between strong announcements, progress on the front and battle results, here are the highlights of the day.

Fact of the day

Russian shelling killed at least three civilians and wounded three others in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions located in east-central, southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said on Saturday.

A 58-year-old woman was killed and a 49-year-old man was wounded during an “artillery bombardment” in the Kiev-held village of Olgiivka on the banks of the Dnieper River, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. Internal. According to the same source, a 7-year-old boy was injured during a “rocket attack” near a residential building in the Korabelny district of the city of Kherson, the regional capital recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the fall of 2022.

Further north, Russian artillery fire hit the town of Chervonogrygorivka, near the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. The shots hit two brothers aged 16 and 22. “The youngest died of his injuries, the eldest was taken to hospital with serious injuries, doctors are fighting for his life,” the ministry said.

In Donetsk region (east), a 46-year-old man lost his life during the strike on the town of Chesiv Ir, subject to persistent fighting, Governor Vadym Filachkin said.

Number of days

47. Entering its third year, the struggle is not weakening. Proof of this is that Russia claimed this Saturday that it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine. “Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed one drone on the territory of the Belgorod region, two in the Kursk region, three in the Volgograd region and 41 in the Rostov region,” the Russian army announced on the social network.

Today’s statement

” We must avoid making clear targets for Putin.” »

British diplomatic chief David Cameron, in an interview with a German daily, expressed opposition to sending Western troops to Ukraine, even to train troops. South German Zeitung Published this Saturday. Asked whether it was smart to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine in the current situation, David Cameron told the newspaper: “Training missions are better carried out outside the country. In Britain we have trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Today’s trend

In Lille, we talked about Ukraine. Kicking off its campaign for the European elections, Majority specifically targeted the far right, which is leading in the polls, and its ties to Russia, ensuring its support for Kiev.

Like Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin before him, Valerie Heyer strongly attacked the national rally. Marine Le Pen’s party “claims to defend our values ​​morning, noon and night, but in the first shock of history, they are the first to sink into submission”, she said, “promised to fight Putin’s entry and entry. Friends in the European Parliament.”

Our file on the war in Ukraine

The executive has continued to attack the RN for weeks over its generosity and its closeness to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“With war on the doorstep of the European continent, in an election played out at a moment in history for our continent and our country, the central question is ‘Do we vote for pro-European forces that want to strengthen Europe? “? It is us,” Stanislas Guerini summarized on Franceinfo on Saturday morning, pointing against “anti-European forces” including the “extreme right”.