Those places in the house that we don’t clean, but we should

As spring cleaning season approaches, 20 Minutes focuses on these areas of the home that we tend to overlook. What are they and how to effectively sanitize them?

Whether to meet the need for renewal and refreshment, to remove allergens, organize or reorganize, or for pleasure, many of us Spring cleaning When the good weather returns. This practice, as old as time, is also a way to see things more clearly. However, are we all doing it right? This is not so certain…

In an article published on March 23, 2024, 20 minutes Listed the places we all tend to overlook during our cleaning fever. Mattresses, toilet walls, door handles, switches and even remote controls are some of them.. However, they are microbial niches where disease-causing microbes are likely to develop.

Microwaves, remote controls, phones, pillows…everything that needs cleaning

Questioned by the newspaper, doctor and cardiologist Dr. Saldman specifically talked about the dust under the bed that we tend to neglect. “A spoonful of dust contains 1,000 mites and 250,000 pellets of their excreta”Still, he warns. So it’s better to be careful while vacuuming, and don’t hesitate to flex your muscles so as not to neglect this part!

Aside from the dust under the bed, the cleanliness of mattresses is sometimes not the best for all of us. Please note that changing the sheets is unfortunately not enough. It’s also about cleaning our rugs, with products that we already have in our cupboards. The Emma Bedding chain specifically recommends 250 grams of baking soda in a container, then 4 to 5 drops of tea tree essential oil, mixing the mixture and sprinkling it on the mattress. Your night will be more beautiful!

Door handles: nests of unsuspecting microbes

Another source of dirt is door handles, switches, remote controls and telephones, which we touch several times a day or even hundreds of times for our telephones. Essentially, they are a breeding ground for microbes. To disinfect them, apply a few drops of household alcohol to a cloth once a week, and the day is done!

Toilet walls are also a surface that we tend to ignore. However, they are characterized by a whole set of small-considered approximations.Potentially glowing carriers of the virus. After cleaning the walls thoroughly, get into the habit of closing the toilet lid every time you flush. This will prevent certain particles from projecting onto the walls and spreading their harmful effects to your toothbrush. Finally, don’t neglect your microwaves, which, during cooking, see toxic residues build up. For this cleanse, as well as many others, lemons will be your best friend!