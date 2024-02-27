“This will be a break” on exports, believes Intermarch’s boss

Another pass. After his surprise visit on Saturday evening, during which he condemned this “Media Circus” By Jordan Bardella, Gabriel et al Survey, Tuesday February 27, Wings of Agricultural Shows. On RTL, he Accused the leaders of the national rally “Illegal Passengers” Agrarian crisis. At the same time, Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of a floor price to better remunerate French farmers continues to provoke backlash. “I think this will be a break on European competitiveness where we are also very happy to export, but I will let the agricultural managers express themselves on this subject”Estimates at Franceinfo are Thierry Cotillard, Musketeers/Intermarche boss, who said: “surprise” By this announcement. Follow our live stream.

“The country is behind you.” Arriving at the show at 7 am, the Prime Minister spoke to the farmers before strolling through the aisles of the exhibition centre. “The country has your back”, he assured a breeder to whom he defended his government’s actions. The visit will be followed by an investigation, very eventful, of Emmanuel Macron, while the executive is trying to stop the agricultural crisis.

“Our enemy is not the foreigner, it is the law of the unbridled market.” The first arrival, on Sunday, echoed that of Gabriel Attal that, on the same day, the leader and leader in the European elections of the national rally, Jordan Bardella, who returned to the scene on Monday. “Our enemy is not foreigners, it is the law of the unbridled market“, assured Gabriel Atal, targeting the extreme right without naming him. “For to give up trade is to condemn our agriculture to decline.”

After friction at the opening, the two tried later. Two people arrested Saturday in connection with incidents that broke out during Emmanuel Macron’s visit to an agricultural show will be judged later by a criminal court, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced Monday. One will be set for “death threats against an elected official” and the other for “violence against public authority and rebellious person”.

Some opposition leaders are visiting on Monday. Manon Aubry, the future head of La France’s Insumise list in the European elections, accused Emmanuel Macron and Jordan Bardella of defending him. “Agro-Industrial Farming” And “pesticide dependent”. Promoted to number two on the LR list, grain producer Celine Imart slammed the RN’s stated desire to “Exit Free Trade Agreements”. The first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, refused to lead a party focused only on cities: “The Sausage fleur, the aperitif, that too is our culture”he said.