This wholemeal bread, sold in supermarkets, is best for weight loss, according to this nutritionist

Wholemeal bread, black bread, rye bread… you no longer know which way to go in the bakery section? A nutritionist suggests what to do to lose weight. And it costs only 2.99 euros.

“He’s done everything right!” This is an observation Veronique Beck-Yvers, dietitian nutritionist, author of “Eating Healthy on a Small Budget” (Editions Tradanielle), about the bread she recommends buying at the supermarket. Apart from meeting all nutritional criteria, it is a perfect slimming companion. poster Less than 3 eurosHere’s what he recommends putting in your basket.

Interviewed in the February 2024 issue of Elle Magazine, Véronique Bec-Yvers 7 big box items Which he considers to be the healthiest. Among them, a loaf of bread for 2.99 euros. If experts recommend choosing wholemeal bread as part of a mostly balanced diet, this “Even more nutritionally interesting than whole wheat”, A dietitian suggests a nutritionist. She adds: “It is rich in fiber, therefore suitable for transportation, has a moderate glycemic index, provides a real feeling of satiety and avoids 11 o’clock cravings”. A lot of advantages that put it on the first step of the podium. So which bread is it? Whole Rye Bread from Bjorg. So it’s Rye who wins and Jorgny “There are no additives and it consists of only simple ingredients like water, salt and yeast”, Mentions Véronique Beck-Yvars. With its 198 kilocalories per 100 grams, it is undeniably the lowest in fat. You get it, you can eat avocado toast without depression!

6 Other Massive Slimming Products

In addition to wholemeal rye bread for 2.99 euros, the nutritionist revealed that 6 other supermarket items were equally interesting in terms of weight loss. indeed, Pure Sicilian lemon juice He recommends the only fruit juice from Jardin Bio Etic for 3.69 euros. Others are very sweet. This is 100% natural and completely free of sulphites. To favor another product and not least: Hazelnut puree without sugar From Jean Hervé. “We couldn’t find anything better than this 100% hazelnut spread, zero sugar and zero fat to replace the classic versions”, She believes. Great southern herbal tea Lipton is also one of his favorite things. Its licorice aroma is ideal for satisfying sugar cravings. on the salty side, White hake and salmon casserole D’OC is the perfect balance between proteins, lipids and carbohydrates, without any chemical additives. Organic broccoli florets From Picard as well Provençal-style soy croques Céréal Bio are two other low-calorie vegetable options. So, ready for the test?