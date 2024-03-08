This vitamin is known to affect the development of pancreatic cancer

It will help the cancer cells to replicate.

When we think “vitamins,” we think “good for health,” but not always. An American study shows that a well-known vitamin may be bad In that situation Cancer. According to the authors of the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center (United States), this vitamin Helps cancer cells replicate In case of pancreatic cancer. In France, approximately 14,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year. The vitamin in question is B6. This vitamin “Contributes to the body’s energy metabolismNormal functioning of the nervous system, formation of red blood cells and regulation of hormonal activity. Recalls the European Food Safety Agency. B6 strengthens immune system cells, incl Natural killer cells (NK). It is this N.K Act first and foremost against all kinds of diseasesWhether it’s a simple cold or a More serious pathology Like cancer.

A vitamin that nourishes cancer cells

If these benefits for healthy people are not questioned by the study, it highlights the role of B6 in the development of pancreatic cancer. how ? When pancreatic cancer grows, its cells need vitamin B6 to reproduce. Thus, in the presence of pancreatic cancer, NK cells are notably absent because the cancer cells actively consume the vitamin B6 that NK cells need to do their job. This process is not always the same depending on the patient “During the constraint on the limited supply of vitamin B6Pancreatic cancer almost always wins“, the study explains. It is therefore essential to understand how to reverse this process to improve the survival of patients affected by this NK deficiency. Researchers have confirmed that Survival was better In some patients with “Strong infiltration of NK in tumor”. compared to those who had one “weak”.

what to do

Despite their success in other cancers, immunotherapies have shown limited efficacy against pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. “GivenProtective role of NK infiltrating tumors“ The researchers tried firstTreatment of tumor-bearing mice with cytokines that induce NK cell proliferation and activation.” in vain Giving more vitamin B6 alone also failed to help the NK cells. In contrast, cancer cells were able to proliferate They are consuming extra nutrients. Kamiya Mehla, one of the researchers, explored a three-pronged strategy: “The first step is to reduce the expression of a specific gene to block the pathway by which the cancer takes up vitamin B6. The second step is to provide more vitamin B6 and the third is to use therapy to improve the function of NK cells.” This strategy was also tested on mice. With this one goal: to strengthen the immune system since then “Other treatments, like chemotherapy, have to be strong to be effective. If the immune system isn’t able to play its role, the therapy won’t work.” This strategy made it possible to reduce the amount of pancreatic cancer cells.