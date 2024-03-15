This virus infects about 95% of us and its vulnerabilities have now been discovered

Currently, there is no specific vaccine or treatment available for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), but recent findings have identified weaknesses in the virus, which may lead to the development of targeted therapies in the future.

Detection of vulnerabilities

In 1964 Dr. A virus discovered by Anthony Epstein and Von Barr Epstein-Barr (EBV) is the most widespread virus in the world. It really affects about 95% population of the world at some point in their lives. Although EBV infection is frequent Asymptomatic And if left untreated, the virus can cause serious illnesses such as infectious mononucleosis, multiple sclerosis, and certain types of cancer, including lymphoma. Until recently, EBV has been a challenge in treatment and prevention, largely because Absence of a vaccine and specific therapies targeting the virus.

However, a significant breakthrough in research could be a game-changer. Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have indeed highlighted Weaknesses in the structure of the EBV virus, including focusing on key proteins used by viruses to infect B cells of the immune system. These B cells can secretly harbor the virus, allowing EBV to remain in the body indefinitely.

Towards an anti-EBV shield

The study specifically identified two monoclonal antibodies, named A10 and 4C12Which effectively targets gp42 protein of the virus. This plays a critical role in the virus’ ability to attach to and enter B cells, thereby facilitating infection. Both antibodies work primarily by blocking this key interaction, which prevents the virus from invading B cells. X-ray crystallography shows that A10 and 4C12 bind to two different sites on the gp42 protein, Double barrier against infection.

Tests on animal models, particularly mice, show Promising results. In particular, the A10 antibody was able to almost completely block EBV infection. Furthermore, none of the mice treated with A10 developed lymphoma, suggesting that this antibody may provide significant protection against EBV-associated cancer.

Although additional studies are needed to confirm these results in humans, this research represents an important step toward better prevention and treatment of EBV.

Ultimately, the researchers hope that these antibodies can be used not only to prevent EBV infection in uninfected individuals, but also to provide a new treatment option for those who are already infected or at risk of developing EBV infection. Serious complications associated with EBV. The public health implications are significant, particularly for immunocompromised individuals or those receiving organ transplants, who are particularly susceptible to severe illness caused by EBV.

Details of the study are published in the journal Immunity.