Game news This video game has been driving them crazy for over 25 years… This new record on Mario 64 is 25 hours to 1 minute, that’s unheard of!

In the Super Mario 64 speedrunning community, there are always some crazy practices. Due to the specific challenge, one level took up to 26 hours to complete. Fortunately, speedrunners have found the technique to accomplish that… in less than a minute.

Originally released in 1996, Super Mario 64 is definitely one of the world’s most speedrun games. In addition to the base game’s popularity, Mario’s first 3D adventure lends itself particularly well to practice, which explains why it’s so popular among speedrunners. In addition to finishing the game as quickly as possible, players gave themselves additional obstacles over time. Collecting all the stars, just one or none, are some of the challenges that the most determined speedrunners have faced. But among all the series, there is one that stands out because it looks absolutely insane.

The most absurd challenge in Super Mario 64

“A Button Challenge” is a category in Super Mario 64 Speedrunner that involves finishing the game as fast as possible… without ever jumping.. Suffice it to say that this is an aberration as jumping is Mario’s basic movement, and also the basic movement of the platform game genre without which it is generally impossible to do anything. and yet, Players managed to finish the game in this way and are now looking to get there as fast as possible.

Well, obviously, This completely absurd challenge is unattainable in real life, which means it’s a playground for TASers, i.e. those who do TAS.. As a reminder, TAS, for tool-assisted speedruns, involves creating a speedrun using a tool that allows you to define controls frame by frame. In other words, it cannot be done with a controller. And yet, despite all the tools at their disposal, Super Mario 64’s “A Button Challenge” was particularly long, thanks to a particularly deadly lava land level. To collect the star “Elevator Tour in the Volcano”.

To be successful, TASers had to push the enemy into positions outside the map’s boundaries for 26 hours until the enemy gained a certain speed that allowed Mario to advance. So that he achieves his goal. In other words, a huge waste of time, but for which a solution was finally found recently.

Now, the TASers trap an enemy in a special wall to drive Mario into a conveniently placed post, causing him to launch into a waterfall of lava that takes him to a star. An absolutely stunning sequence to watch that lets you go from 26 hours of manipulation to just one minute, a big step forward in this completely insane project. So, almost 30 years after its release, Super Mario 64 remains a fantastic playground for speedrunners.