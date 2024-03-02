This United States city will issue a stimulus check with a one-time payment of $318

In the United States, there are local governments that help their residents regardless of local assistance programs. An example of this is the Boulder city government in Colorado, which will offer a single payment of $318.00 USD.



Here, the authorities explained that applications for participating in the food tax refund program will open on March 1.

It is worth noting that the refunds Boulder City Government will distribute will be more than the refunds sent in 2023.

Therefore, single people will receive a single payment of $104.00 USD, while families will have a maximum of $318.00 USD. Meanwhile, different population groups will be able to avail this food tax refund.

We are talking about people aged 62 and over as well as people with disabilities for the entire calendar year of 2023. Households with children below the age of 18 during 2023 are also included here.

How to qualify for payment?

The first requirement is that you live in Boulder for all of 2023. Additionally, certain earning thresholds must be met to receive this refund.

A family consisting of one person must not earn more than $46,500.00 USD in 2023.

On the other hand, the income limit for a family of two would be $53150.00 USD. Finally, for a family of four, the maximum income must be $66400.00 USD.

Similarly, to know the maximum income according to household size, an option is available. This can be reviewed on the City of Boulder’s Annual Food Tax Refund Program website.

Likewise, low-income people who do not have permanent residency may meet the residency requirement.

They can do this by providing documentation that they receive services from a city-accredited homeless agency.



