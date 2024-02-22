This symptom you notice when you eat can be a sign of illness

According to INCA, in mainland France in 2018 there were approximately 4,657 new cases of stomach cancer, of which 65% were in men. Stomach cancer is associated with several risk factors such as “Chronic gastritis mainly caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria, smoking, a diet rich in salty products and low intake of fresh vegetables and fruits, a family history of stomach cancer or even a genetic predisposition also increase the risk of developing stomach cancer.“

In most cases, the disease manifests itself with the appearance of specific symptoms such as pain in the upper abdomen, nausea, frequent vomiting, etc. As reported by the Mirror, another symptom can also indicate the presence of the disease. Indeed, dysphagia is a sign to take seriously.

What is it about? Dysphagia refers to difficulty swallowing food or liquids. It manifests itself as “A feeling of discomfort during swallowing or an obstruction in the progress of food, which may occur from time to time. It is not a disease in itself but occurs in various otolaryngological or esophageal pathologies.“, adds the Learned Society of Digestive Diseases and Cancer.

To make a diagnosis, it is necessary to carry out a clinical examination and endoscopy of the stomach and esophagus.

