This surprisingly turns the Warzone class BP50 into an effective submachine gun

If the BP50 is a very popular assault rifle in the warzone, the surprise class transforms this weapon into a terrifyingly powerful submachine gun.

With every major update, Warzone adds new weapons to its vast arsenal. The Warzone Season 2 update notably introduced the BP50 assault rifle and the RAM-9 submachine gun.

And now, players are eagerly waiting for SOA Subverter Season 2 Update Reloaded.

However, before this battle rifle arrives, the battle royale specialist continues to explore the relatively new BP50.

While the weapon quickly made a splash as a long-range option due to its devastating damage potential, Warzone expert Faze Bouya believes he has discovered the BP50’s hidden versatility as a close range weapon.

Bouya decided to equip the assault rifle with attachments that maximized its speed, turning it into a true support weapon for snipers with “super fast lateral movement speed”.

FaZe Booya’s BP50’s “Machine Gun” class in Warzone

the mouth : Compensated flash hider ZEHMN35

: Compensated flash hider ZEHMN35 Assistant the cannon : DR-6 handle

: DR-6 handle charger : 45 round magazine

: 45 round magazine Rear handle : CCG-Tac tactical tape

: CCG-Tac tactical tape stock : Mot-40 stock

Booya primarily chose accessories that enhance mobility rather than control recoil. The DR-6 grip and CCG-Tac tactical tape combine to provide better transition speeds and faster target speeds from sprinting to shooting, making the BP50 as fast as possible.

The ZEHMN35 compensated flash hider provides a much-needed boost in recoil control and target stability, allowing you to hit your mid-range shots with ease.

So if you want to try something new in Warzone, you know what to do.