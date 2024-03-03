This surprisingly turns the Warzone class BP50 into an effective submachine gun
If the BP50 is a very popular assault rifle in the warzone, the surprise class transforms this weapon into a terrifyingly powerful submachine gun.
With every major update, Warzone adds new weapons to its vast arsenal. The Warzone Season 2 update notably introduced the BP50 assault rifle and the RAM-9 submachine gun.
And now, players are eagerly waiting for SOA Subverter Season 2 Update Reloaded.
However, before this battle rifle arrives, the battle royale specialist continues to explore the relatively new BP50.
While the weapon quickly made a splash as a long-range option due to its devastating damage potential, Warzone expert Faze Bouya believes he has discovered the BP50’s hidden versatility as a close range weapon.
Bouya decided to equip the assault rifle with attachments that maximized its speed, turning it into a true support weapon for snipers with “super fast lateral movement speed”.
FaZe Booya’s BP50’s “Machine Gun” class in Warzone
- the mouth : Compensated flash hider ZEHMN35
- Assistant the cannon : DR-6 handle
- charger : 45 round magazine
- Rear handle : CCG-Tac tactical tape
- stock : Mot-40 stock
Booya primarily chose accessories that enhance mobility rather than control recoil. The DR-6 grip and CCG-Tac tactical tape combine to provide better transition speeds and faster target speeds from sprinting to shooting, making the BP50 as fast as possible.
The ZEHMN35 compensated flash hider provides a much-needed boost in recoil control and target stability, allowing you to hit your mid-range shots with ease.
So if you want to try something new in Warzone, you know what to do.