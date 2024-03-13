This super talented fan recreates the trailer for GTA 6 Minecraft version, the result is simply incredible!

Last December, the first trailer for GTA 6 shocked the entire video game industry. Fans eager to discover this next legendary creation from Rockstar’s license were able to observe in greater detail the satirical replica of Miami that would form Vice City. We also see the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, presented as a real modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. A trailer lasting just over 1 minute 30, inspired many players. No this user Minecraft It was a genius idea!

GTA 6 Minecraft Version Trailer!

It was on his YouTube channel that content creator Borenium Art shared his recreation of the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft. The result is amazing! Certainly the creator is used to creating “Minecraft version” animations, but this is his most impressive creation. For those who watched the GTA 6 trailer, It’s clear from the first second of the video that Borenium Art put hours and hours into it.

From the cinematography to the events of the trailer, Borenium Art has completely succeeded in its project. This is how we recognize different scenes from the trailer, such as Lucia’s interview in prison, Vice City parties or even this woman in a swimsuit on the roof, the most revisited moment of the original trailer. Even in the Minecraft version, it looks like that!

“This video should get a lot more views”

In the comments of the YouTube video, players are shocked, and congratulate Borenium Art for their hard work. Minecraft fans also note Herobrine’s presence at various points in the trailer, and this small detail is welcome. Others want a universe similar to Vice City to be the subject of Season 3 of Minecraft Story Mode. Anything is possible and who knows, maybe this trailer will catch the attention of Mojang!

Everything that’s possible to do in Minecraft is mind-blowing, and the game’s community is constantly looking for new and exciting ways to take the game’s building mechanics to the next level. One thing is for sure, Minecraft players have no shortage of ideas, and this is undoubtedly because Mojang’s product encourages its players to constantly push the limits of creation and reproduce everything that interests them in the game. Important to me… GTA 6 too!