This street in Clermont-Ferrand is among the top 50 most expensive streets in France

Online estimation site Meilleurs Agents released a list of the most expensive streets in the 50 largest French cities on March 19. And Monopoly fans will be disappointed. Contrary to popular belief conveyed by the board game, Rue de la Paix is ​​not the most expensive thoroughfare in France or even in the capital. Likewise, who can bet that Clermont-Ferrand’s artery will find itself on this list. Rue du Marechal-Foch, a stone’s throw from Place de Jaude, is in 29th place with a price of €3,562/m2.

Rue de Fürstemberg in Paris is the most expensive in France

For comparison, Rue de Fürstemberg tops out in the capital’s 6th arrondissement. To buy real estate there, you have to spend an average of 24,272 euros for one square meter. The other four most expensive streets in France are also located in the historic heart of Paris. Among them, Quai des Orfèvres where the average price reaches 23,777 euros per square meter, or Avenue Montaigne 23,123 euros per square meter.

