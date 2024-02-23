This sign in your eyes may indicate liver cancer

In France, liver cancer affects more than 8,000 new people every year. “The most common liver cancer is hepatocellular carcinoma or hepatocarcinoma. It develops from specialized liver cells, the hepatocytes.“, details the National Cancer Institute.

As Inca explains, liver cancer usually develops during a chronic disease such as cirrhosis or hepatitis B or C. In the early stages, liver cancer may not cause any serious illness. symptoms. But The Mirror reports a potentially telltale feature that can be seen in the eyes.

Yellow looking skin

A certain symptom of liver cancer can be seen when you look into someone’s eyes. Indeed, the whites of the eyes start to turn yellow in people who suffer from this disease. “It can also make your skin yellow, although this may not be noticeable on some skin types“, The Mirror reports. Other symptoms include: loss of weight and appetite, pain or swelling in the abdomen, significant fatigue, itchy skin, etc.

Based on the severity of the cancer, there are four types of liver cancer treatment which are partial ablation, liver transplantation, percutaneous tumor destruction and chemotherapy.

Dr Christian Recchia: “Be careful, you should only take paracetamol during meals because taken between meals, it can cause rapid destruction of the liver”