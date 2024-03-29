This robot that knows when you’re going to smile and does it before you do is scary

Emo Robot can predict when you are going to smile or any other facial expression before you do. Already an impressive technology, but its designers still want to go further.

© John Abbott/Columbia Engineering

The miraculous development of artificial intelligence is opening up new perspectives in all fields from health to automobiles to video games. Nvidia’s CEO even thinks that AI will surpass humans in any field within 5 years.

Although some welcome the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence, others are seriously concerned. If you are one of the latter, this new robot Being able to predict when you’re going to smile shouldn’t really comfort you.

Emo, the robot that predicts when you’re going to smile and does it right in front of you

Engineers at Columbia University have just finalized the development of a capable robot, Emo Expect to perform facial expressions in front of a human.

The laboratory needed five years to develop the artificial intelligence project led by Hod Lipson. Under its silicone skin, Emo is equipped with 26 actuators that allow it to reproduce a large number of facial expressions.

” The team developed two AI models: one that predicts human facial expressions by analyzing subtle changes in the target face, and another that generates motor commands using corresponding facial expressions. », referring to Columbia University.

After learning the expressions in front of a mirror, the emo was placed in front of their videos to observe the changes in their faces when they started to smile. This is how emo can do it Predict future smiles in approximately 840 milliseconds Before it is actually displayed on the face. Almost imperceptible timing that gives the impression that the robot is working at the same time.

Read > OpenAI: This robot can talk to you while doing housework, it’s impressive

“ When robots interact with people in real time, it not only improves the quality of interaction, but also helps build trust between humans and robots. », Hod Lipson’s estimate.

Next step for researchers: Integrate verbal communication into imo using the same language model as ChatGPT. Hod Lipson believes that robots can be used, especially in the educational field, but is aware that their use can lead to abuse.