This prosperous city in the United States pays USD 10,000 to those who move there

The rise of teleworking has led Tulsa to pioneer incentives to attract professionals from around the country, offering cash and community support. (Tulsa Remote)

In recent years, the remote work trend has decisively changed from where people choose to live. Many cities inThe United States has begun offering attractive incentives, such as cash or free land, to new residents to revitalize its communities and attract talent. In between, Tulsain Oklahoma stands out for offering USD 10,000 to those who move there and meet certain criteria.

program Tulsa Remote is an initiative that seeks to promote a remote work community in the city since 2018, providing not only financial incentives, but also resources to help newcomers thrive.

To be eligible for the program Tulsa RemoteAccording to data on its website, interested parties must meet five requirements: be at least 18 years old, be authorized to work USAThere is a full-time remote job outside of Oklahomaable to move on Tulsa Lived in and out of 12 months of approval Oklahoma For at least one full year before applying.

The application process includes completing an application, attending a 30-minute virtual interview, and if selected to proceed, completing a criminal background and income check.

The program offers two options to receive a USD 10,000 incentive through monthly distributions, in a single payment for those who rent in Tulsa or those who purchase property in the city. Besides,Tulsa Remote Offers USD 500 reimbursement for travel expenses and USD 150 in credit Airbnb So that applicants can know the area.

Since its inception, the program has assisted more than 1,400 remote workers with their relocation Tulsa And 2022 sees a 300% increase in interest. Participants appreciated not only the financial incentive, but also the coworking space and access to a support system that helped them adjust to their new lives. Tulsa.

Testimonials from program participants highlight the diversity of accepted profiles, debunking the idea that the program is only for people with high-income positions and highlighting the positive culture they bring to the city.

Among the stories shared, Lillian Griffith, a 25-year-old data engineer who moved from Alpharetta, GeorgiaTo Tulsa in August 2022 and highlighted the program’s inclusive culture. Another case is Jade Marcotte, who surprised by buying her own house in less than a year. The woman told Business Insider that it is impossible to access housing in New York, where she is from.

The economic impact of Tulsa Remote exceeded $300 million in revenue, demonstrating the initiative’s success in boosting the local economy. (Tulsa Remote)

New York Post He noted that such programs not only attract new residents, but also have a significant economic impact. By December 2022, participants of Tulsa Remote They generated $306.7 million in direct employment income, indicating the potential of this initiative to revitalize the city.

In conclusion, Tulsa It presents itself as an attractive destination for remote workers, offering not only significant financial incentives, but also a community of support and resources to help them thrive. The combination of economic benefits and building an inclusive and diverse community makes this program a model for cities to follow in their efforts to attract and retain talent.