This player spent 27 hours on Dragon’s Dogma 2, even though Capcom’s RPG hasn’t been released yet. It’s an exploit!

About 30 hours on just one character creation tool? It’s possible, this player did it on Dragon’s Dogma 2 when the game wasn’t released yet.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 as long as the first?

In addition to the gameplay, the intrigue that intrigues players before the game’s release is particularly life-long. This is naturally the case for Dragon’s Dogma II, an ambitious RPG set for March 22. Game director, Hideaki Itsuno, face our colleagues Game informant Couldn’t help but ask the question. According to him, the lifespan in a straight line should be the same as the first opus (37 hours according to How Long to Beat). For 100%, the content should be more detailed. Knowing that it had already taken hundreds of hours to finish all that the first named Dragon’s Dogma had to offer.

Please note, this is just an estimate. The thing about open-world RPGs is that you can easily get lost and double the life because you want to do something in particular. Many players log hundreds of hours of play on the title to find the smallest secrets or set the most impressive base. Coming back to Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s a safe bet that this will be the case. In fact, it already is, even though the title hasn’t been released yet!

Get ready for your grand adventure! Get ready for the March 22 launch by downloading Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage to create your Arisen and main pawns. Data can be transferred to the main game.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/9yx8PtxpvW — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 7, 2024

27 hours on character building

As you can see, Capcom gave players a little gift while waiting for the release. It has been possible to download it for free for a week “Character Creator and Collection.” This is a demo that gives you access to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s full character editor. The idea is to allow you to build your character, but also his main pawn, before release. Once the full game is available, all you have to do is jump right into the adventure. And this character editor turned out to be quite perfect. While some players enjoyed recreating famous people in the game, others took full advantage of the various possibilities, spending dozens of hours.

This is especially the case strange_music who declared on reddit A screenshot showing his playtime on Dragon’s Dogma 2. With the character creation tool alone, he has already logged 27 hours on the title. “I’ve never spent so much time on a character editor”He explained, “I kept improving my pawns and arizonas, trying many combinations. In my opinion, it was a genius move on the part of the DD2 team. I’m already 100% invested in my characters.” According to the comments, he is not the only one. Some have already spent long hours refining their character’s tattoos, for example. Suffice it to say that the experience already promises to be grand for some!