This player recreated every scene from the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft, and the result is truly stunning

It’s February 2024 and are you already missing Grand Theft Auto 6? Well, a very talented videographer has recreated the trailer for Rockstar’s game “in Minecraft mode”, and it looks great.

Ever since the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released last December, many creators have taken on a strange challenge… reproduce, shot by shot, the Rockstar trailer but in another “reality”. That’s how we’ve seen LEGO videos and live shots honoring the presentation of Lucia and Jason (whose name we’re still guessing). today, We are telling you about another tribute to the world of MinecraftAnd it’s cool.

A trailer that punctures a cube

The tribute in question was created by Borenium Art, which used to share Minecraft animations on its YouTube channel… So be careful, here, we are not talking about plans captured directly in the famous construction video game, but with a particularly faithful reproduction. . Unreal engine (for more character, of course, with active ray-tracing). The animation of the faces, in particular, is taken from Minecraft Story Mode, a narrative adventure from Telltale Studios.. See for yourself:

“This video was made on Unreal Engine 5, which means it works in real time with a crappy framerate as long as you have a good PC,” says Borenium Art, on YouTube. The creator also explains that it took him 100 custom Minecraft skins to make his video. In fact, it works really well together Great, great care is taken in every shot From the original trailer.

If you pay attention, you’ll also see some nods to the world of Minecraft. For example we can see Lucia who runs away from the police with diamonds in her hand (instead of bank notes), a zombie in a crocodile skin and some characters who draw a pickaxe or an ax instead of an axe. weapon If you’re interested in Borenium Art’s work, you should know that he also reproduced the trailers for Red Redemption 2 – and The Last of Us 2.