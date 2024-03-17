This person has already received 217 Covid-19 vaccinations

The story of a German who received 217 Covid-19 vaccinations created a worldwide sensation. This unique case raises important questions about the impact of overvaccination on the immune system.

A 62-year-old man was vaccinated 217 times between June 2021 and November 2023. He received eight different vaccines, including mRNA and adenovirus vaccines. His initial goal was to protect against viruses, but he was also inspired by the idea Resell vaccination certificates to refractory people.

Strengthened immune defense

Researchers from the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) studied the immune system of this person. They learned about his case through newspapers. To their great surprise, they found that, despite excessive vaccination, His immune system was intact. In fact, their defense against Covid-19 was stronger than that of people who received three doses of the vaccine.

“Some immune cells and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are also present in significantly higher concentrations compared to people who received only three vaccinations. »

An exceptional case

Man has evolved A large number of effector T cellsThose who are the body’s soldiers against the virus. 217 These cells were just as effective in fighting the virus after vaccination. In addition, the number of memory T cells, which are responsible for long-term protection, was also normal.

“Hypervaccination does not affect the immune system’s ability to fight other pathogens. »

The 217th vaccination still had an effect, significantly increasing the number of antibodies against the virus. This shows that his immune system was able to respond to vaccination even after repeated exposure to the virus.

Take with a pinch of salt…

Overvaccination does not affect the immune system’s ability to fight other pathogens. The person did not develop a serious infection during the study period.

This case is exceptional and does not recommend over-vaccination. Current vaccination strategies, which include Three doses and a booster For at-risk groups, the best evidence-based approach remains.

However, this study paves the way for further research into the impact of over-vaccination on the immune system. A large scale study is needed for this Determine the long-term effects of hyper-vaccination and to identify populations that can benefit from it.