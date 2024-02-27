This new low-cost mid-range with an AMOLED screen and high-performance camera has been one of the top-selling smartphones on Amazon and Rakuten for several weeks.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro is currently on this merchant’s website for €255, one of the biggest discounts ever! We tell you all about this smartphone and the promotions that interest us today.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro is the latest evolution of Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note series, succeeding the twelfth generation including the Redmi Note 12 Pro, which performed particularly well on online sales sites. This new model continues to show that access to a modern phone packed with powerful technology doesn’t require investing in a high-end smartphone! The The Redmi Note 13 Pro is available on Rakuten for €255Offering a practical, robust and efficient option for those looking for a functional smartphone without the need to go high end.









Technical sheet of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G





screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz

Processor: Mediatek Helio G99-Ultra

Ram: 8 GB expandable RAM

Collection: 256 GB internal storage

Rear camera : Triple photo sensor 200+8+2 megapixels

Front Camera: 16 megapixel front sensor

Battery: 5000mAh





As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro stands out for its performance, thanks to a decidedly modern tech sheet that offers all the innovative features that were only found on high-end smartphones 2 to 3 years ago. With a AMOLED technologya 5000 mAh battery And a camera capable of capturing quality video 4KThis device offers a complete and advanced experience.









Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G version for less than €260!





there 4G version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Currently available at Rakuten has €255, thus offering a reduction of more than €60 compared to the starting price of €319 set by its manufacturer. This device is also offered with 2 year warranty. This is an interesting opportunity for those looking for a high-performance smartphone at a reasonable price.



