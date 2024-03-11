This new iPhone will please fans of Google Maps and Waze

Still within the framework of the Digital Markets Act, Apple is planning another drastic change to the iPhone. European users can now make Google Maps their default navigation app at the expense of Apple Maps.

iOS 17.4 introduced major changes for iPhone users. It must be said that Apple must now comply with the provisions of the Digital Markets Act. In addition to opening up iOS to third-party app stores, Apple will allow us to configure the web browser of our choice. Enough to end Safari’s monopoly. Along the same lines, Apple is also planning another change that will give users more freedom.

In a non-confidential summary of Apple’s recently updated DMA Compliance Report, the Cupertino manufacturer reports upcoming changes to the operating system. An opportunity to learn that users living in the EU will soon be able to set other navigation apps as default. A role previously occupied by Apple Plans, the firm’s in-house alternative to Apple.

iPhone: Google Maps can become your default navigation app

“Apple also plans to introduce a new default navigation app setting in Settings. Apple plans to roll out this option by March 2025. Can we read into the document. So we can expect deployment in iOS 18 or even future iterations of iOS 17. This change should improve the user experience, finally allowing users to choose the option they prefer.

Specifically, you can choose another application that opens by default when you click a link in an address. Instead of facing Apple’s navigation application, you can configure the default opening of Waze or even Google Maps, which was specifically inspired by Apple’s plan to update its interface.

The decision to implement this functionality soon will allow Apple to comply with new European regulations. By offering more options for default navigation apps, Apple is adapting the regulatory framework while fostering competition.

