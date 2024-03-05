This new Instagram option will delight users, especially those who go very fast





The social network that allows users to share moments of their life in photos is enriched with many new features, which should be especially popular.

Instagram, one of the world’s favorite social networks, continues to innovate to improve its users’ experience. And many of them will be happy to know the latest news that has just been revealed.

As a reminder, Instagram is an essential platform for sharing photos and videos with friends. Launched in 2010, the network now has over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. Its dazzling success can be explained by its ease of use and its creative filters that allow everyone to enhance their photos in just a few clicks.

But Instagram does not rest on its laurels and constantly tries to renew itself to meet the expectations of users, especially the youngest. Among the latest innovations, we note, for example, the possibility of creating these short dynamic videos, reels, based on the TikTok model. Transient Stories and Lives are also very popular features.

But that’s not all, far from it! Instagram has just announced some great new options to make the mobile app even better. Already, it will be possible to choose different themes to personalize your conversations: romantic with hearts, fun with lollipops or even inspired by cartoons like Avatar. Just enough to add color to your exchanges!

Another expected improvement: You can pin up to 3 important conversations to the top of your inbox for faster access. Practical for keeping in touch with your BFF. Users will also have the choice of whether or not to enable read receipts globally or discuss via discussion for more privacy.

But the new thing that will delight users who are a little forgetful or who write too fast is the possibility to modify their messages for 15 minutes after sending! No more stressing about typos or poorly worded sentences, you can calmly correct the message while holding it. A small “modified” will then be displayed to notify the recipient.

This much anticipated feature will surely avoid many misunderstandings and misunderstandings. It’s similar to what’s been offered on iMessage for two years now. Proof that Instagram is eager to follow trends to facilitate more communication between its members.

So, are you eager to test all these new features? They should be deployed gradually over the coming days. Enough to make your experience on Instagram more fun and personalized. On your smartphone!