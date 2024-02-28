This music star will be in the game, his fans will be happy

A famous American rapper whose upcoming album will be released soon claims that his music will be available in GTA 6. Players can already look forward to his songs in the previous opus of the Rockstar saga.

Recall last December, when gamers around the world had their eyes glued to GTA 6, which was officially announced for the first time. The trailer released by Rockstar generated unprecedented excitement for the video game, as evidenced by the trailer’s record views.

These few minutes ultimately revealed very little about what was in store for the community in GTA 6. In any case, urban music fans should find what they’re looking for, Because a big name in the industry is teasing his participation in the project.

The American rapper claims that his music will be in GTA 6

What would an episode of Grand Theft Auto be without radio stations accompanying players’ vehicle journeys? The next opus of the saga should also have its share of popular songs. “Ring My Bell”, a disco hit by Anita Ward, will be one of the titles available in GTA 6.

Another artist should bring us his music in GTA 6. On X, a user asked American rapper Schoolboy Q if he could hear him play Rockstar. “ I’ll be in, don’t worry », retorts Quincy Matthew Henley, his real name.

It is difficult to know whether this is the fact that the singer hopes. Let’s remember that Schoolboy Q has already collaborated with Rockstar His song Collard Greens is part of the Radio Los Santos playlist in GTA 5. The song Hunid Stax featuring Ab-Soul was also among the music available on Frequency.

Schoolboy Q’s sixth studio album is due out on March 1, then we can imagine that at least one of those titles will integrate the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. Remember that last January, rapper T-Pain made it official that he worked with Rockstar on GTA 6.

We’ll definitely have to wait a bit before we officially find a playlist for the title. The American studio wants GTA 6 to be perfect and will take the necessary development time to make the title live up to expectations.