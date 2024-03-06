Technology

This major PS5 exclusive is coming to PC soon: it’s cuter and easier than ever!

Game news This major PS5 exclusive is coming to PC soon: it's cuter and easier than ever!

It was expected: Ghost of Tsushima, the famous PlayStation exclusive, will finally be exported to PC. The announcement has just been made and here’s what you need to know!

Be careful darling, it will cut

It’s no secret now, but Sony is definitely interested in the PC and has already released a number of exclusives there – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Horizons, The Last of Us, Returnal and many others – So it’s Ghost of Tsushima’s turn to go into the pan : Jin Sakai’s epic adventure, originally offered on PS4 in 2020 and later on PS5 with a Director’s Cut edition, Coming to Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16, 2024. It is the latter that is concerned.

For the time being, Sugar will work with Punch (at the core of the game). Nixxes, a Sony studio bought specifically for PC ports and will therefore take care of landing the title on Windows. So this will include the Steam and EGS versions The base game, the Icky Island expansion as well as another multiplayer, Legends.

The first trailer can be enjoyed aboveIn our video player!

Technological murder in the future?

So far and apart from certain hiccups at launch, the PC versions of PlayStation games have proven to be frankly admirable with new game-changing graphics options. Nixes will be no exception to the rule with Ghost of Tsushima offering new technical features:

  • Compatibility with ultra-wide screens: The PC version will offer 21:9, 32:9 or even 48:9 definitions for three-screen configurations. Enough to tear your eyes away, especially when you know the game’s outstanding art direction!
  • Unlocked image definition and framerate.
  • Compatibility of Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technologies Or INtel XeSS technology for superior image quality and framerate.
  • Full controller support: You can of course play with keyboard-mouse, but also with the pad of your choice via Steam input. DualSense with support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers is highly recommended.
This major PS5 exclusive is coming to PC soon: it's cuter and easier than ever!

If you are waiting for the date of May 16, know You can pre-order the game on Steam or Epic Games stores for 59.99 euros, which will entitle you to several in-game bonuses: Equestrian travel companion in New Game+, traveler outfit and broken armor colors from Baku Workshop. Style above all.

Enough to test the waters before a possible announcement of another opus?

