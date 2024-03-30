This is the gift that all Red Dead Redemption 2 fans dream of having, even if it’s neither a rifle nor a revolver!

Christmas is behind us, but we still present to you the ultimate gift for any die-hard RDR 2 fan. It is neither a Caliber nor a Stetson, but an object with a different value. More emotional for Arthur Morgan…

The holidays are now behind us, but you still have a unique opportunity to gift a friend (or yourself!) the perfect Red Dead Redemption 2 gift. Forget plastic cowboy goodies and cheap mugs stamped RDR 2: the object we present to you here, which became popular among fans thanks to a TikTok video, isThe Official Diary of Arthur Morgan. It costs close to 90 euros, but each of its pages will take you back to the character’s wanderings with the game’s illustrations and texts.

Where to buy Arthur Morgan’s journal from Red Dead Redemption 2?

If you want to get your hands on Arthur Morgan’s legendary diary, this page on the Etsy site is where you have to go.

At the time of writing, the journal costs little More than 85 euros per unit (not including shipping costs). That’s a lot of money to pay, but in the comments section, opinions are almost unanimous; These goodies are the best in the market Red Dead Redemption 2 !

However, be careful to carefully check the product you buy: some sellers pass off an ordinary notebook with a leather cover as a replica of Arthur Morgan’s diary.

High-end goodies?

These goodies are developed by a China-based brand, and specialize in video games related items. The journal with 575 pages has a leather cover as well as vintage looking pages that give it a yellowed look. Inside, Arthur Morgan’s sketches and writings are accurately printed.