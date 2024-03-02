This hacker has an unstoppable technique to trap scammers

Spoofing or bank card scams have become a real scourge in recent years. Faced with these scandals, the government is struggling to respond despite measures in preparation. In this Thursday, February 29, 2024, issue of Envoyé Special, a hacker reveals his method for conning scammers.

Spoofing has become a trendy scam in recent years. As a reminder, these scams are mostly based on Social engineering. The process is simple, but effective: after receiving the victim’s telephone details (either through a data leak or a phishing campaign), Scammers make phone calls and pretend to be bank advisors.

The idea is apparently to gain access to your accounts or your banking details. In France, spoofing will cause no fewer than 18 million victims in 2022 Damages are estimated at 340 million euros. The government is struggling to cope. Although we know that through the Nägelen law, which prohibits cold calling on weekends and public holidays, the authorities have planned a promising system.

In fact, operators will have Responsibility for establishing a system to authenticate calls made with 10-digit numbers. In case of irregularity, communication may be Cuts off automatically. Until this measure is in place, users are still at the mercy of spoofing.

This hacker fights against spoofing authors every day

In the episode of Envoy Special broadcast on France 2 this Thursday, February 29, 2024, journalist Julien Duponchel and his teams look into the phenomenon. During his report, he talks about the story of this hacker who decided Make the fight against spoofing its main focus.

At just 19 years old, this hacker called himself “Anti-Fraud Activist”. In addition to addressing social networks, The young man and his gang of thugs attack head on With a simple, albeit illegal, technique. To summarize, They wiretap criminals Thanks to software that allows them to follow the calls between the scammer and his victim in real time.

His technique? Wiretapping

“We will stay behind the scenes, they will not know anything and neither will the victim. And at the critical moment, before the victim authorizes the payment, we can hang up and call the victim,” That explains. Against our peers from France 2, it puts actions into words with little exposition.

After shutting down a conversation between a woman and the scammer, the reporter took over and started a discussion with the victim. As a result, the hacker’s actions allowed the target To avoid losing less than 12,850 euros! If his technique remains entirely outside the law, it pays off enormously. Can we imagine the democratization of this system? Envoy Special reminds that wiretapping is legal as long as it is ordered by a sworn judge as part of a judicial investigation.

Source: Current Women