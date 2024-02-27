This green algae slows down the effects of aging

The powerfully scented green algae contains the potent elixir of youth. Its unique color and distinctive smell make this marine ingredient one of the most popular natural antioxidants. Where to find it? How to consume it? We tell you everything.

Break out the most luxurious anti-wrinkle, now tap into the aquatic depths and maintain your youthfulness! Microalgae in fresh water is a real gold mine for maintaining the glow and elasticity of your skin. Although it is known for its pronounced taste and smell, one of them is The most effective natural anti-aging companion In the cosmetics market. Focus on this active ingredient with amazing benefits.

Rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants, this green algae has some of the most effective anti-aging ingredients. There are many vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B12, vitamins C and E), potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, phosphorus, manganese and selenium. These work together to nourish the skin from within, Maintain its elasticity and plump appearance. They help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect against free radical damage. Thus the skin slows down its aging process. These active ingredients are also real collagen boosters, the “natural glue” present in the skin that helps tighten its tissues. That is why the effect of baby skin remains without undergoing Botox. And that’s not all! This “blue gold”, as he calls himself, contains 30 times more beta carotene than carrots. Thus, it gives a tan and glowing complexion throughout the year. In short, attention to the very popular benefits in the beauty field known as spirulina.

How to consume it?

Available in various forms, spirulina can also be consumed in powders rather than tablets or capsules. It can be found in pharmacies, organic stores and online. It is important to choose Organic Spirulina to guarantee its purity and maximize its benefits. Moreover, to integrate it into your daily routine, nothing could be easier. If you prefer the powdered version, it can be mixed into smoothies, juice or sprinkled on salads. Recommended dosages vary, but it is advisable to start with a small amount (1 to 2 grams per day) Then gradually increase the dose so that the body can adapt. Another use, spirulina is also used in skin care. Serums, creams, masks… it’s a great youth ally to add to your beauty routine.