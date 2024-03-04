This forgotten Warzone weapon with “zero recoil” is meta again thanks to its fast TTK.

The Warzone meta is constantly evolving as players discover new classes, and CoD expert FaZe Swagg revealed that the Forgotten Combat Rifle actually kills faster than the best weapons in the game when “zeroing down.”

Since the Season 2 update launched, Warzone’s meta is the most competitive we’ve seen. That said, there are still a handful of weapons that stand out despite their nerfs, like the MTZ-556 or RAM-7.

But when it comes to long-range combat, there are still plenty of underrated options that can more than hold their own against more popular choices.

In his March 3 video, Warzone expert Faze Swag claimed that the BAS-B is currently one of the best weapons in the game for long-range combat. Players may remember that this battle rifle was once the king of Urzikstan when it launched, but was largely forgotten as other weapons took its place.

However, the YouTuber felt that the recoil benefits offered by the new glassless JAK scope meant that the BAS-B was poised to become a serious contender in the meta again, as it shot incredibly straight and had a faster TTK than its rivals.

BAS-B Class of Swag in Warzone

This BAS-B class of swag in Warzone focuses on accuracy, which is why he chose the Bruen Venom Long Cannon, Cassus Brake L, and Bruen Support Heavy Grip. However, the real star of this class is the glassless JAK scope, which improves target stability by virtually eliminating visual recoil.

“Let me tell you, this gun has literally zero recoil and kills so fast it’s amazing. It kills faster than RAM-7 and MTZ 762“, Swaggan explained, before adding that she “tears” in long-range duels.

So if you want to mix things up with a new class in Warzone, we advise you to breed it quickly.