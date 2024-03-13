This Final Fantasy also crushes Call of Duty, Roblox and Fortnite on Xbox. And it hasn’t been officially released yet!

While all the fans of the license have their eyes glued on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second episode is getting off to a great start on Xbox… even though it hasn’t even been officially released!

Final Fantasy crushes the competition on Xbox

If you are a fan of the saga The final fantasy, your evenings are definitely currently reserved for rediscovering the universe of the seventh episode. In fact, for several weeks, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Finally released exclusively on PlayStation 5, players can finally discover the continuation of the adventures of Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, Aerith and the rest of the gang. However, this is not the only episode of License to make news at the moment. Indeed, when MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV prepares for its arrival on Xbox, The latter has already topped the ranking of the most played free games on the platform.

you read that right, The final fantasy. As of February 21st, the MMORPG has indeed launched its open beta on Microsoft consoles, and suffice it to say that the players are there. A way to prove that Xbox Series owners want to be able to enjoy games from this legendary license, even if it means skipping the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. While the game is yet to be officially released on this console, Xbox players seem to be gearing up for a great reception for this MMORPG whose quality has been proven many times over.

Final version on Xbox soon

While the Final Fantasy XIV open beta was launched without giving exact dates for its end, we now know when the latter will give way to the game’s official launch on the Xbox series. In fact, a few days ago, the developers took advantage of the Xbox Partner Preview to announce it Final Fantasy XIV will be available in full version on March 21, in just one week.

If you want to be able to fully enjoy the game, you have to be careful. Indeed, unlike the PlayStation version, You will have no choice but to subscribe to two different subscriptions to enjoy all the content of the MMORPG.. Once the trial phase of the game ends (which still allows you to reach level 70 and play the entire scenario up to the Stormblood expansion), you have to subscribe to both the game and the game. Xbox Game Pass To continue your adventure. Note that to celebrate the game’s launch on the Xbox series, All Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to pick up the Starter Edition of the game at no extra cost until April 19.. The latter includes a 30-day subscription to the game.