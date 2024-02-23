This famous drug will no longer appear on television

The Medicines Agency decides to ban the advertising of this medicine in newspapers, on television, on websites or in any other French mainstream media.

You have definitely already taken it to relieve headache throat or so the pain But this medicine Very dangerous anti-inflammatory will not appear on television from April 2, 2024, the National Agency for Medicines (ANSM) announced in a press release. “So there will be no more advertisements in newspapers, on television, on websites or in any other mainstream media.” The ban specifically targets medicines containing 400 mg of ibuprofen, Available without a prescription. Health officials recommend taking a 200 mg dose of ibuprofen as a first-aid measure, not 400 mg. “Although advertisements aimed at the general public contain a word of caution: “use the lowest possible dose, ibuprofen exists at 200 mg”, these advertisements for medicines containing 400 mg ibuprofen are unlikely to encourage patients to start with the lowest dose. Ibuprofen, ie 200 mg” ANSM reports.

It can cause bleeding

The health agency notes that the reportSerious side effects Associated with these high doses of ibuprofen, particularly gastro-intestinal bleeding and kidney damage, Increase along with the number of advertisements aired. This prohibition “However, this does not call into question the positive benefit-risk balance of these drugs” Authority clarifies. Since 2019, the over-the-counter sale of ibuprofen has been banned in France. The box must be located Behind the pharmacist’s counter. “We have also added to their instructions the fact that taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Mask the symptoms of bacterial infection and lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment.” As a reminder, NSAIDs should not be used:

If you are allergic to the active substance or other ingredients included in the medicine;

if you have a history of allergy or asthma to NSAIDs or related medications such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin);

If you are pregnant, from the beginning of the 6th month of pregnancy (more than 24 weeks of amenorrhea);

if you have a history of gastrointestinal bleeding or ulcers related to previous treatment with NSAIDs;

if you have progressive or recurring stomach or intestinal ulcers or bleeding;

if you have bleeding in the brain (cerebral haemorrhage);

If you have a Severe liver disease ;

; If you have a Severe kidney disease ;

; If you have a Severe heart disease.

Increased risk of adverse effects old. In case of infection, use paracetamol to relieve pain and/or reduce fever, especially angina, nasopharyngitis, otitis, cough, lung infection, dental infection, lesions. In case of skin or chickenpox.