This extremely rare wood is as expensive as gold: €30,000/kg

With a price higher than gold, agarwood, also known by various names such as oud wood or wood of the gods, is one of the most precious and expensive materials on the market. Global.

This extraordinary wood, whose kilogram can in some cases reach 30,000 euros or even more, is attracting increasing interest both for its unique properties and the challenges associated with its production and conservation. The aim of this article is to dive into the heart of the world of agarwood to discover its secrets, uses and reasons for its priceless value.

What is Agarwood?

Agarwood, extracted from trees of the genus Aquilaria, is a precious and rare resinous wood. These trees, which grow in the tropical forests of Asia and Papua New Guinea, produce agarwood only when infected by certain molds or bacteria. This infection triggers a defense reaction in the tree, leading to the production of an aromatic resin that penetrates the heart of the wood, thus transforming it into a substance of great value, both olfactory and monetary.

What is agarwood used for?

Traditionally valued in Asian cultures for its captivating aroma, agarwood is widely used in the production of incense and luxury perfumes. However, its use goes beyond the scope of aromatherapy, as it is also recognized for its medicinal properties, especially in the distillation of essential oils and its ritual use in various religious practices. The versatility of this wood makes it a highly sought-after product, thus contributing to its exorbitant price.

The priceless value of agarwood

One of the main factors for the rarity and therefore high value of agarwood is the uniqueness of its composition: only infection can transform the wood of aquilaria into the valuable agarwood. This feature, combined with overharvesting and the critically endangered status of aquilaria, makes agarwood extremely rare and expensive. Hence the agarwood market is marked by strong demand against limited supply, driving prices to stratospheric levels.

Green Gold: Comparison with Gold

Often compared to gold due to its high value, agarwood is sometimes called “green gold”. This analogy shows not only the monetary value of wood but also its cultural and spiritual significance in many societies. Like gold, agarwood is a symbol of wealth and prestige, but it is notable for its therapeutic and spiritual uses, providing an additional dimension to its value.

Agarwood Conservation: Challenges and Perspectives

Faced with the threat of extinction of Aquilaria trees and the increase in demand for agarwood, the conservation and sustainable management of these trees becomes crucial. By regulating the harvesting of agarwood and implementing reforestation projects, efforts are being made to protect wild populations of Aquilaria. These initiatives aim to ensure the sustainability of this precious resource while responding ethically and sustainably to global demand.

Agarwood Market: Between Tradition and Modernity

At the intersection between tradition and modernity, agarwood occupies a unique position in the global market. On the one hand, it is deeply rooted in Asian cultural and spiritual traditions; On the other hand, it attracts the attention of Western markets, especially in the luxury and high-end perfume industry. This duality contributes to the complexity of the agarwood market and the evolution of its demand.

Marketing Agarwood’s Challenges

Marketing of agarwood faces several challenges, especially in terms of certification of authenticity and the fight against illegal trade. The scarcity of agarwood and its high price have created a thriving black market, threatening conservation efforts. The industry should therefore strengthen traceability and certification mechanisms to ensure fair and sustainable trade in agarwood.

Towards a sustainable future for Agarwood

The future of agarwood depends on a delicate balance between exploitation and conservation. The key lies in developing sustainable harvesting methods and growing techniques that will meet demand while preserving natural populations of Aquilaria. Such a balance is necessary to maintain the availability of this precious wood for future generations.

