This elegant French electric motorcycle really makes you want to go electric

Annecy-based Ateliers Héritage Bike brand markets very cool electric motorcycles with a retro look. It will be available in two versions namely 50 and 125 cc. And it’s Made in France!

A few months ago, we introduced you to a small manufacturer based in Haute-Savoie who unveiled an electric bike that was as original as it was successful. L’Origin, that’s its name, took aesthetic codes that played very heavily on retro fiber. This is also very evident on the other electric bikes that Heritagebike Workshops focuses on, apart from some mountain bikes and VTCs, always with electric assistance, which are offered.

But recently, the Annecy firm has added a motorcycle to its catalog. Electric of course. But above all especially successful. His name? The Heritage Spirit Scrambler, as its name suggests, also plays on the vintage look, repurposing the “scrambler” aesthetic with larger tires and a shorter rear mudguard. Closer to what we’ve known from Triumph for decades, this French motorcycle certainly wouldn’t have stood up with Steve McQueen on it!

Two versions including an unlicensed one

If the appearance is so successful, it must be admitted that the integration of the entire electrical unit is particularly well done. Shows that electrification doesn’t always have to look futuristic, proof!

Specifically, in terms of mechanics, the Heritage Spirit Scrambler is offered in two versions: one is 50 cc equivalent, the other is 125 cc equivalent. The first has a 4 kW (5.5 hp) motor, and delivers 240 Nm of torque. Top speed is limited to 45 km/h. As for the battery, it has a capacity of 1.6 kWh and offers up to 50 km of autonomy on a single charge.

For the Heritage Spirit Scrambler 125, the engine is essentially a bit more powerful, developing 7 kW (9.5 hp), and 280 Nm of torque. The maximum speed is 99 km/h. As for the lithium-ion battery, there is a choice between a 3.2 kWh or 4.6 kWh capacity as an option for a declared range of 80 km.

Arriving on roads in April

Made in France, this first electric motorcycle from Heritagebike Workshops is particularly high-end, for example with a completely handmade saddle. Made in small batches, they obviously don’t come cheap. But compared to some bikes from the brand that cost more than 10,000 euros, it’s almost cheap!

Count on 17,900 euros for the least powerful version. And just 1000 euros more, 18,900 euros for the equivalent 125 cc model. Not cheap, but sure to drive electric in style. And above all made in France! First deliveries are expected in April 2024.