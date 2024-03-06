This dry fruit is perfect for avoiding snacks and fighting bad cholesterol.

See the rest of this article below Suggested video What products are in season in March? Video 1 of 2



Walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews… There are many varieties of dry fruits available in supermarkets and hence the health benefits are more than realised. But we sometimes forget that other fruits – even dry ones – come from the same family and also fall into this category, such as figs, apricots or even grapes… Originally from the Middle East and North Africa, dates are dried fruits whose health properties are no longer in doubt. An appetite suppressant, packed with vitamins and fiber, it’s ideal if you’re looking to cut down on your extra snacks… Here’s what you need to know about these fruits!

Easy to eat plain or in recipes, dates are a real helper for our health. In addition to high levels of vitamins B6 and K, potassium, iron and magnesium, they are praised for many qualities. According to some studies, dates actually have an effect in delaying the aging of cells, in the ability to control blood pressure, but not only that. They are recommended in cases of chronic inflammatory diseases, but also as appetite suppressants for weight loss. Of course, due to their fiber-rich composition, they facilitate intestinal transit, thus avoiding the risk of constipation and also fight against bad cholesterol. Athletes also love them because they are full of energy, practical for physical activity!

And yes, although dates are full of health benefits, eating too much of them can be harmful. Indeed, being rich in fiber, this dried fruit can “cause digestive disorders in the most sensitive people, such as flatulence, pain or even diarrhea”, explains Parisian nutritionist Raphael Gruman. After all, this fruit is essentially made of sugar: so excessive consumption can affect blood sugar levels and even promote the development of cavities. So even if you are suffering from diabetes, consuming dates in moderation is recommended.

