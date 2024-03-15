This dress, designed by Angelina Jolie, was seen on the Oscars red carpet

From actress to director, style icon to stylist… Angelina Jolie continues to explore new creative horizons. For the first time, one of the creations of her partner fashion brand Atelier Jolie, which launched last May, was worn on the red carpet. And not just one, Oscar’s! The actress actually dressed as writer Suleika Joud, whose husband, singer-songwriter John Batiste, was nominated in the Best Original Song category for his part in the documentary American Symphony.

A creation in collaboration with artist Chaz Guest

The dress, a golden pleated piece made from recycled silk, is both elegant and contemporary. What particularly caught the eye was the reverse of the coin, which was decorated with a portrait of John Battiste conducting an orchestra. “This dress was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie. This is her first time designing a dress for the red carpet, and she invited the amazing artist Chaz Guest to paint the canvas on the back,” Suleika Joud told the Canadian channel. Suleika Joud’s look on the Oscars red carpet wasn’t just a tribute to Angelina Jolie. Actress Sydney Sweeney chose a satin dress with a plunging neckline, similar to the dress worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars.