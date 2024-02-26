This cult song will be in the soundtrack of the game

Like previous games, music will be at the heart of the upcoming GTA. And a great classic, which we can already hear in San Andreas, should be in the program. It would be “Ring My Bell”, an iconic disco hit by Anita Ward.

Rockstar aims for “perfection”. GTA 6. Scheduled for 2025, the game will immerse us in the crowded streets of a kind of vice city of Miami with a studio twist. Music will obviously play a big role in immersing players in the city environment. then “Love is a long way“, the song chosen to animate the first trailer of GTA 6Other cult titles are expected to be used in the game.

At least that’s what Anita Ward’s Spotify page suggests. This has been updated with the logo of GTA 6. The change, spotted by Reddit user AlilBitTall, was reported to have occurred in the second half of February. There is nothing for this opportunity. The artist’s label would not have decided to use the logo without getting approval from Rockstar. It looks like Ward is involved in a future game, with rapper T-Pain also collaborating.

Anita Ward’s song “Ring My Bell” can be used in GTA 6

Certainly, the logo for the upcoming GTA isn’t linked to a specific song on Anita Ward’s Spotify space. But when we think of an artist, we immediately have notes “Ring My Bell” which echoes in the head. Released in 1979, this cult disco hit was originally composed for Stacey Lattiso. It was eventually performed by Ward, becoming the biggest hit in his discography. It will be covered by many artists such as Blondie, Tori Amos and DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

The song fits perfectly with the festive atmosphere of Miami that the developers are trying to transcribe into the game. What’s more, it was already in the trailer GTA San Andreas At that time. However, it was not Ward’s version but a reggae cover by Blood Sisters that could be heard on radio station K-JAH West.

Whether Rockstar will use it remains to be seen “Ring My Bell” or part of another ward. Some internet users even believe that this song could be at the center of the second trailer GTA 6. While waiting to learn more, don’t hesitate to immerse yourself in the Spotify Grand Theft Auto Radio playlist made up of 100 songs from old GTA.