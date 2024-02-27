This cult song from the Rockstar saga will be present in GTA 6, fans are sure!

If certain elements make up DNA Grand Theft Auto License, Music is a part of it and has a very important place No one can deny it. We also had rights to other GTA games through GTA 5 Dr. Dre, or collaborations with musicians Woody Jackson and Tangerine Dream. And this time, it’s with GTA 6, A hugely popular hit Which some players believe should be present during the next title.

This cult title will be present in GTA 6

When we watch the trailer of GTA 6 released in December 2023, one thing stands out: The atmosphere is festive ! Indeed, in a city like Miami it’s hard not to indulge in a few dance steps at one of its many parties, clubs or on the beach. Also, the song chosen by Rockstar Games and which accompanies us during this minute and a half, “ Love is a long road », adds the character. And if the tone is set, it seems that another title, as a cult, should be used throughout the game of Star Generation.

What does this actually indicate? Anita Ward’s Spotify page (music platform) which has been displaying the GTA 6 logo for several days. This detail was seen by one of the users of the social network Reddit, who later responded under the pseudonym AlilBitTall.

but then, Which artist’s song may be present in GTA 6? ? According to the community, this song may be “ ring my bell » Released in 1979. Furthermore, for the record, The title was already present in San AndreasBut in the reggae version of Blood Sisters.

Next trailer soon?

at any cost, We’ll have to wait for the title’s release to know if Ring My Bell will be part of the game’s soundtrack or not.Or the appearance of the next trailer for the title that is nothing to come.

But then, when will we get the news of GTA 6? Unfortunately, as we write these lines, it’s very difficult to get a solid idea of ​​when the developers will decide to talk and/or release a new trailer because they are so discreet. While there are some theories (pretty crazy, we’re not going to lie), nothing is certain at the moment and once again, patience is required.