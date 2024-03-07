Game news This cult saga comes to consoles for the first time: Xbox is having fun while waiting for this big exclusive

Stalker, does that mean anything to you? A series born in 2007 from GSC Game World Studios, it left an impression on more than one person with its oppressive atmosphere and its remarkable intensity. If you’re an Xbox player, good news: the franchise is launching today, and it’s a first for the home console.

Stalker for the first time on a home console!

It was on PC in 2007 that Ukrainian studio GSC Game World offered STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, an FPS taking place in the Chernobyl zone: With an atmosphere bordering on horror, superb graphics and rich gameplay, this game caught the attention of the entire audience (For us, it was a nice 17/20) and it turned out to be a great critical and commercial success.

The following year, in 2008, the developers offered STALKER: Clear Sky, a prequel to the events of the first title; In 2009, STALKER: Call of Pripyat, set after Clear Sky, was also released. A cult trilogy in many respects but still closed to home consoles as all these titles are only available on PC. Well, that was the case … until now.

Because yes, it was during its Xbox Partner Showcase The Redmond firm has made official STALKER: Legends of the Zone, a compilation bringing together the three software programs mentioned above on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Finally!

Enough to wait until STALKER 2

Developed by Mataboo, this port therefore marks the arrival of STALKER on home consoles: so we’ll find out there for this purpose. Gameplay specially optimized for the controller, such as the arrival of a selection wheel for weapons, improved navigation for menus or even a better adapted thought system. At the beginning of the article, the trailer is also available in our video player.

Another surprise: the games will be compatible with mods via mod.io, if you are patient as this functionality will be added later. and in particular, This happy mess is now available for download – In jargon, we call it a drop of shadow – Priced at 39.99 euros. If you want to buy the respective games separately, it costs 19.99 euros. up to you

As of now, it remains to be seen whether this port will one day also be available on PlayStation: a good understanding remains evident between GSC Game World and Microsoft (although the latter does not own the studio), The famous STALKER 2: The Heart of Chernobyl has been planned as a huge Xbox series and PC exclusive for years and years. Furthermore, we remind you that it will arrive on September 5, 2024!