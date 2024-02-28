This criminal escapes the death penalty because of IV

AFP AFP United States: This Convict Narrowly Escapes Death Penalty Thanks to Stiff IV (Illustrative Photo)

Death Penalty – Having bad veins literally saved his life. for now. A death row inmate in the United States cannot be executed by injection because he did not administer his IV by the legal deadline this Wednesday, February 28.

The execution of Thomas Creech, 73, was halted at the last minute in Idaho because the lethal injection could not be administered in time, the state’s prison administration in the northwest state announced.

The convict is a serial killer who spent more than 50 years on death row for killing a fellow inmate serving a life sentence. For killing a certain number of people.

It is impossible to reach the vein

He was supposed to be hanged this Wednesday, but about an hour after the execution began, the jail management concluded that it was impossible. “Put him on an intravenous drip”, the jail administration suggested in a press release. He explained that three members of the medical team tried eight times to install the IV.

In some cases, they may not have access to a vein, and in others, they may be concerned about the quality of the vein. The team tried to put IVs in his arms, legs, hands and feet. in vain So much so that a member of the medical team had to go get more supplies, the news agency points out. Appresent on site.

“Therefore the execution order shall terminate”The state should take a decision on follow-up in the case, the jail administration added.

Death penalty has been abolished in 23 US states

For this reason Kenneth Smith’s last execution was missed on November 17, 2022 in Alabama (Southeast). Convicted to death in 1996 for the murder of a woman ordered by her husband, she was finally executed by nitrogen inhalation on 25 January. , a world first that sparked global outrage.

Death penalty has been abolished in 23 US states. Six others (Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee) suspend executions by governor’s decision.

According to a recent Gallup Institute poll, a majority of Americans (50% versus 47%) believe that the death penalty in the United States is not applied fairly, for the first time since the survey began in 2000. A majority (53%) however remains in favor of the death penalty according to the same source.

