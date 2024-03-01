“This champion is real shit”, LoL players are demanding a complete overhaul for this character who received an update in the last patch.

Some League of Legends champions fail to become popular. Considered too weak, with uninteresting gameplay, or never finding their real place in the meta at a given moment, they end up being forgotten by (almost) everyone. This is the case for this character, but Riot Games tried to give him a second lease of life during the last patch, The resulting changes have made it more miserable for many.

It’s not worth playing

Since its release, Rek’Sai’s popularity has steadily declined. The character is currently the fourth most underrated champion in our games. During patch 14.4, Riot Games made several changes to him, a small improvement to all his spells. The developers wanted to make it more effective throughout the game. “The main buffs correspond to faster use of tunnels and stronger passive skills that play on their ability to join and leave combat to recover HP between cooldowns.”

In short, Rek’Sai has more mobility, and a more powerful CC, offsetting his damage at all levels with nerfs. However, for many people, Its current state is worse than before patch 14.4.

After some more wrangling: This champion is complete dogshit, would really love to have a full return to 14.4 changes. Not being slow after a knockup makes it worse than before. Not doing real harm is criminal. R does negative damage. It’s not even… — Meteos (@MeteosLoL) February 25, 2024

After looking at Rexsai a bit more: This champion is total shit, I’d really prefer a full return before patch 14.4 changes. – No slowdown after a knockup makes it worse than before.

– E raw does not harm, it is criminal.

– R does negative damage. And regardless of his faults, he’s not worth picking at this moment.

For Mateos, a former pro player for Cloud 9 and 100 Thieves, it’s not fair to pick her at the moment. An opinion shared by many.

“It’s true that the damage is absolutely absurd. He can play, equip a titanic hydra with full tank items, and go back and forth with tunnels and knock-ups to disrupt the game. Generally, the better for this. is champion. type of gameplay.”

“R’s damage should be pure damage, that’s a huge part of his power. Riot killed so much of his kit that I honestly hope they fix it with a patch.”

“Looks like Riot doesn’t like Rek’Sai at all.”

Towards reform?

If players call purely and simply to reverse the changes in the last patch, they will be heard little. Wreck’sai should actually receive buffs during the next update which will arrive on March 6.

Rec’sai Basic statistics Improved speed and auto-attack animations

Various bug fixes A – Queen’s Wrath/Explosive Sounder

Attacks can no longer be canceled E – Burial/spill

Damage increased at 100 fury points: 6-14% max HP → 8-14% max HP

Increased damage limit against monsters: 60-400 → 75-400 R – void rush

Damage increased: 100-400 + 100% bonus AD +20-30% missing HP → 150-450 + 100% bonus AD + 25-35% missing HP

Welcome changes that will delight Champions lovers. Besides his unpopularity, his victory rate is not very high: 47.7% on all ranks.