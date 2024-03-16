This camera presents the best quality/price ratio in our comparison
Mechanical stabilization, 40 Mpx sensor, hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder: the compact Fujifilm X100VI specialist offers an attractive technical sheet in a beautiful retro case.
Reactivity
-
Getting started
-
Image quality
-
Video mode
Despite the years, the X100 line has retained its uniqueness with the popular vintage look, very good image quality and, now, the definition has increased to 40 Mpx. The internal electronics make the device very pleasant to use with good responsiveness and good video mode. Here’s a perfect companion for photographers, experts or beginners looking for a simple and effective device, without sacrificing style. A successful alchemy at a price that is certainly high, but much more sensible than the competition.
Strong points
- Timeless design.
- Very good product quality.
- Excellent image quality.
- Effective autofocus and tracking.
- Integrated “film” renderings.
- Ease of use.
- Old fashioned wheels.
- Lightness.
weak points
- Viewfinder which is starting today.
- Endurance decreases.
- Rolling shutter video.
- Adjustable screen a bit stiff.
- No snap mode for more responsiveness.
- Unpleasant to use the joystick.
Another best quality/price ratio
Sony ZV-1 II
-
Sony
€999.00Nine
The Sony ZV-1 II is a good specialist compact and an interesting evolution of the first ZV-1 of the name. We appreciate the arrival of USB-C and the wide angle of 18mm, which is more relevant for vlogging, especially with digital stabilization. We are more cautious about the absence of frame rate Above 30 fps in 4K, but even beyond a 1-inch sensor stuck at 20 Mpx. The ZV-1 Mark II is nevertheless a great compact for vlogging, equipped with tremendous autofocus and many useful options for video. Creators will know how to get the best out of it.