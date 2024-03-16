Technology

This camera presents the best quality/price ratio in our comparison

Mechanical stabilization, 40 Mpx sensor, hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder: the compact Fujifilm X100VI specialist offers an attractive technical sheet in a beautiful retro case.

Fujifilm X100VI


Fujifilm X100VI


  • Fnac.com
    Fnac.com

    €1,799.00Nine


    • Fuji X100VI Silver Compact Camera

      €1,799.00Nine


    • Fuji X100VI Compact Camera Black

      €1,799.00Nine


  • darty.com
    darty.com

    €1,799.00Nine


    • Fuji X100VI Black Compact Camera

      €1,799.00Nine


    • Fuji X100VI Silver Compact Camera

      €1,799.00Nine


  • Ank-Photo.com
    Ank-Photo.com

    €1,799.00Nine


    • FUJIFILM X100VI Black

      €1,799.00Nine


    • FUJIFILM X100VI Silver

      €1,799.00Nine


  • Miss Digital
    Miss Digital

    €1,799.90Nine


    • Fujifilm X100VI Black

      €1,799.90Nine


    • Fujifilm X100VI Silver

      €1,799.90Nine


  • digixo
    digixo

    €1,801.99Nine


    • Fujifilm X100VI Silver New

      €1,801.99Nine


    • Fujifilm X100VI Black New

      €1,801.99Nine


  • Rakuten
    Rakuten

    €2,489.99Nine


    • Fujifilm X100VI Black

      €2,489.99Nine


    • FUJIFILM X100VI Silver

      €2,499.99Nine

Sub-notes

  • Reactivity

    Editor's Rating: 5 out of 5

  • Getting started

    Editor's Rating: 5 out of 5

  • Image quality

    Editor's Rating: 4 out of 5

  • Video mode

    Editor's Rating: 4 out of 5

Despite the years, the X100 line has retained its uniqueness with the popular vintage look, very good image quality and, now, the definition has increased to 40 Mpx. The internal electronics make the device very pleasant to use with good responsiveness and good video mode. Here’s a perfect companion for photographers, experts or beginners looking for a simple and effective device, without sacrificing style. A successful alchemy at a price that is certainly high, but much more sensible than the competition.

Strong points

  • Timeless design.
  • Very good product quality.
  • Excellent image quality.
  • Effective autofocus and tracking.
  • Integrated “film” renderings.
  • Ease of use.
  • Old fashioned wheels.
  • Lightness.

weak points

  • Viewfinder which is starting today.
  • Endurance decreases.
  • Rolling shutter video.
  • Adjustable screen a bit stiff.
  • No snap mode for more responsiveness.
  • Unpleasant to use the joystick.

Another best quality/price ratio

Sony ZV-1 II


  • Sony
    Sony

    €999.00Nine

The Sony ZV-1 II is a good specialist compact and an interesting evolution of the first ZV-1 of the name. We appreciate the arrival of USB-C and the wide angle of 18mm, which is more relevant for vlogging, especially with digital stabilization. We are more cautious about the absence of frame rate Above 30 fps in 4K, but even beyond a 1-inch sensor stuck at 20 Mpx. The ZV-1 Mark II is nevertheless a great compact for vlogging, equipped with tremendous autofocus and many useful options for video. Creators will know how to get the best out of it.

