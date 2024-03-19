This bug can erase your world, be very careful

For those behind, yes, Minecraft is still alive and well. It’s also doing amazingly well, as demonstrated by a recent update. It was pivotal, bringing new developments such as increasing the lifespan of wolves. If we’re still talking about this, it’s because Microsoft has a message against gamers. In fact, this is more of a warning, as the game is currently suffering from a problem that has serious consequences. It can only destroy your world.

It’s no joke, this technical issue can literally wipe your world off the face of Minecraft. It’s the American giant himself who says this, but luckily, he has an explanation for us. Apparently, this happens when trying to update a title on PC via the Xbox app. From what we’re told, Mojang “We are continuing to investigate this world loss issue and are currently blocking Windows Update to prevent the potential disappearance of worlds”. But then, how do we solve this?

For now, the studio suggests going through the “Game Services Repair Tool” on PC, which is also found in the Xbox app. By doing this, you will usually not encounter this nasty error. “Using this tool updates Game Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which will avoid the update error”. If in doubt, we advise you to be careful when handling. Now, here is the procedure to follow to fix the problem:

Launch the Xbox app on PC

Click on your profile picture

Tap “Support”.

Click on “Game Service Repair Tool”.

Click “Start Repair”.

Once this is done, Mojang also advises you to upgrade Minecraft to version 1.20.70 or 1.20.71 if you haven’t already done so. For good reason, without it, access to online services, including cross-platform multiplayer, is no longer possible. So do not hesitate to do so without further delay.