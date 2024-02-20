This brand new game takes clear inspiration from Fortnite, and you can try it for free on PS4 and PS5.

The free-to-play battle royale market is already significant. We can of course think of the juggernaut that is Fortnite, but also Riot Games’ Valorant. A newcomer just appeared, a BR so, but which also includes exploration, treasure hunts, all punctuated with puzzles.

As colorful as Fortnite

Hawked is available from February 15After just three months of early access. “HAWKED is a free-to-play online shooter and mining game available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on a mysterious way to find ancient treasure.” Can we read on the official website.

In Hawked, therefore, you must explore an island (movable using hoverboards), solo, in a pair or in a trio, and get your hands on treasure to improve your equipment, treasure that you will receive only after solving certain puzzles. In your adventure, you will encounter both game creatures and other squads of players.

The title contains some similarities, especially the very colorful universe, but it is also closer to the comics. In fact, every shot that appears on screen appears through onomatopoeia.

What do players think of Hawked?

So if the title is no longer considered for early access, the response is mixed. Many feel that the game has potential, but there is a lot of room for improvement to explore.. But the biggest problem that appears is the difference in level between the players: a Kasu player, who plays so little, can face experienced players (with a high level, and therefore powerful content), which inevitably creates. Collision imbalanced “A game where “the more you play the more terrible your stuff is” is great in PvE, but please… not when PvP is involved…” Can we read in the comments on the title’s Steam page.

The result, if Hawked is not below 50%, shows only 53% positive evaluation for the most recent people (and 56% since its launch). Anyway, the title has just been released and is free, if you like it, we advise you to try it.