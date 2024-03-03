This approach helps you live longer

Framingham Heart Study members with higher levels of education age more slowly and live longer than those with less schooling, according to a new study. These results are published in JAMA.

The Framingham Heart Study is an observational study that began in 1948 and currently covers three generations of health trends.

“We have long known that people with higher levels of education live longer. But many challenges remain in understanding how this happens and, importantly, whether interventions to promote school attendance can contribute to longevity”, said Daniel Belsky, professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School and Center on Aging at Columbia.

Two years of study results in slower aging

To measure the rate of aging of 3,101 members of their cohort, the researchers used an algorithm called DunedinPace. For the 2,437 participants with a brother or sister, the researchers also examined whether differences in educational level between brothers and sisters were associated with differences in aging rates.

According to their calculations, two additional years of study translates into a slowdown in old age by 2 to 3%. This reduction corresponds to a reduction in the risk of death of about 10%.