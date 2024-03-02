Game news This amazing RPG of 2019 sold very well and is trying something unique for its second installment!

In 2019, we were treated to Greedfall, an action-RPG developed by Spiders that was very well received: after five years, the firm returned with Greedfall II The Dying World, with a brand new trailer just revealed. has been done.

Spider-Man is back

France can boast some beautiful video game studios: we can cite Asobo (A Plague Tale, Microsoft Flight Simulator), Dontnod (Life is Strange, Banishers), Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human) or, obviously, the certain Ubisoft. No longer present. In this generous pile There is also Spiders, a Paris-based firm founded in 2008, owned by Bigban Interactive.

In 2019, the studio released GreedfallAction-RPG inspired by the conquest of the world by the West in the 17th century, but transferred to a fantasy world: we played the role of a colonist who, after landing on the mysterious island of Tir Frede, must find a solution. Healing his people while performing diplomacy with the natives there.

With an average of 72% on Metacritic, we can say that GreedFall was well received: In fact, it is also a huge success as we now have over 20 lakhs in sales, a very honest score for the AA project and enough to encourage Spider in a big way with the idea of ​​a sequel. which was also made official, And so called Gradefall II: The Dying World.

Road trailer

Steelrising (2022)



After late 2022’s stunning Steelrising offering, a Souls-like set during the French Revolution where King Louis XVI unleashes killer automatons to punish his people, Spiders returns with its biggest brand yet for a second opus: GreedFall 2 will take place three years before the story of the first part, and this time, we will slip into the shoes not of an immigrant, but of Thirteen Freddy natives. A new trailer, recently released during Nikon Connect, also clearly shows the game’s new content.

torn from his people, The player will then land on Gaken, your continent of criminals that has been consumed by war and poaching., a terrible illness that forced the hero of the first game to find a cure. The protagonist has to regain his independence here and to do this, he can use diplomacy, cunning or combat.

Exploration will be an important component of this new journey: “From Olima the Star City of the Alliance to the bridge to the shores of Uxantis”We will travel from landscape to landscape to meet different factions, recruit new members for our team, complete dozens of quests. Even more well-oiled RPG cogs – at least that’s what we’ve been promised – allow you to achieve your goals in many possible ways. An exciting program, overall.

If you are interested, please note it GreedFall II will be available this summer in 2024 with early access on PC (via Steam), but will also be released later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series.

