This affordable smartphone is Samsung’s best selling smartphone ahead of iPhone 15 in 2023!
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is Samsung’s best-selling smartphone in 2023 and the best-selling Android smartphone overall. A more than respectable score which can be explained by the absolutely unbeatable value for money when you can find it on Amazon for less than €130!
Top 10 announced by firm canalis Tells us that the Samsung Galaxy A14 in its 4G version is the best-selling Android smartphone on the planet in 2023. 21 million copies ! Especially in the United States, but also in India where it is the best-selling smartphone. At present we can find it only for €126 on AmazonWhile it offers absolutely outstanding ingredients we understand why it is so popular.
Samsung Galaxy A14 technical sheet
- screen: 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD screen, with FULL HD+ resolution
- Processor: Dimensity 700 processor
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Collection: 64 GB storage capacity (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card)
- Camera: Triple rear camera system with 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. 13 MP front camera for quality selfies.
- Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C
- Battery: 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging
Technical sheet of Galaxy A14 Definitely effective as well in the 4G version A highly reliable chip Which ensures longevity and good computing power. is connected to the battery of 5000mAhThis makes it a real device designed to stay with you for many years without ever failing!
The Galaxy A14 is available on Amazon for less than €130!
The Galaxy A14 in 5G version Available for €126 on Amazon That’s where it is now Number 1 in sales of the platform in the smartphone category… which is not surprising given its global success!