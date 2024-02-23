This affordable smartphone is Samsung’s best selling smartphone ahead of iPhone 15 in 2023!

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is Samsung’s best-selling smartphone in 2023 and the best-selling Android smartphone overall. A more than respectable score which can be explained by the absolutely unbeatable value for money when you can find it on Amazon for less than €130!

Top 10 announced by firm canalis Tells us that the Samsung Galaxy A14 in its 4G version is the best-selling Android smartphone on the planet in 2023. 21 million copies ! Especially in the United States, but also in India where it is the best-selling smartphone. At present we can find it only for €126 on AmazonWhile it offers absolutely outstanding ingredients we understand why it is so popular.









Samsung Galaxy A14 technical sheet





screen: 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD screen, with FULL HD+ resolution

6.6-inch 90Hz LCD screen, with FULL HD+ resolution Processor: Dimensity 700 processor

Dimensity 700 processor Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Collection: 64 GB storage capacity (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card)

64 GB storage capacity (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card) Camera: Triple rear camera system with 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. 13 MP front camera for quality selfies.

Triple rear camera system with 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. 13 MP front camera for quality selfies. Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C

4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging





Technical sheet of Galaxy A14 Definitely effective as well in the 4G version A highly reliable chip Which ensures longevity and good computing power. is connected to the battery of 5000mAhThis makes it a real device designed to stay with you for many years without ever failing!









The Galaxy A14 is available on Amazon for less than €130!





The Galaxy A14 in 5G version Available for €126 on Amazon That’s where it is now Number 1 in sales of the platform in the smartphone category… which is not surprising given its global success!



