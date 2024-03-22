Thierry Henry’s Crazy Blues lineup in a friendly

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

With Thierry Henry only having the U21s available for his French hopefuls squad so far, it is only during this March gathering that the Blues coach will be able to test the Olympic squad that could be fielded this summer. The first warm-up match will be played with a team already strengthened by “2001”, while waiting to see which veteran player can lend a hand.

Talent on all levels!

This Friday from 6:30 pm near Chateauroux, Thierry Henry’s team will face the Ivory Coast and the possible composition announced by the team is particularly impressive, allowing the Blues to develop a huge potential. Lucas Chevalier should take his place in goal, behind a strong defence. The Trufert on the left, the Gusto on the right and the Leukeba – Yoro hinge should be aligned. In midfield, a solid midfield with Kefran Thuram, Manu Kone and Desiree Duay should surround Aklioche at number ten. After all, Alli Wahi – Bradley Barcola’s strike is enough to make opposition defenses tremble!