Thierry Henry (France) hopes for Mbappé, Griezmann and Giroud

In a few weeks, the France Espoir team led by Thierry Henry will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 24 to August 10). As a reminder, each team must be composed entirely of players born on or after January 1, 2001 (ie aged 23 at the time of Paris 2024). However, three footballers born before this date can be included in each squad of 18 players. As a reminder, the draw for the group stage will take place on Wednesday 20 March at 8pm.

Thierry Henry has chosen it

French Olympic team coach Thierry Henry wants to call up Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud for this global event, according to information from Le Parisien. Discussions have started with certain players and various clubs. In addition, the 1998 world champion is looking to strengthen his attacking front with the presence of Benoit Badiashile and William Saliba. Both players were born in 2001. Finally, three weeks ago clubs were sent a prelist that stretched to around a hundred names and will be whittled down in May.