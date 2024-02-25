They warn of a new type of extortion!

Thousands of Cuban migrants are awaiting their appointment in Mexico these days, through the North American CBP One application, to enter the United States legally, but there are many dangers that lurk. On the hunt for them, and the rest of the Latinos who lie in wait, are the Mexican mafia and drug traffickers.

Migrants themselves are warning of new forms of exploitation by criminal gangs. What do they do? Well, they kidnap him and steal his CBP one appointment with immigration in the United States.

A BBC Mundo report revealed examples. A family of Venezuelan origin arrived at Quetzalcoatl International Airport in Nuevo Laredo at 1:00 pm on the day they chose to reserve.

They made an appointment the next day, at 8:30 am, at the immigration station of the International Bridge of Las Americas, which connects the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, with the city of Laredo, Texas. Laura, along with her husband and daughter, were only 13 kilometers and less than a day away from legally entering the United States, when they were forcibly detained.

Cubans Await CBP One in Mexico: Warnings!

According to this true story, they were stopped from exiting the same airport. “They have to find US$800 per person so they can leave. If you don’t pay us, you won’t go to your appointment,” they told them. A dozen people, including Cubans, Mexicans, Hondurans, etc., were kidnapped.

“People who have their crap date: if they don’t pay us, unfortunately they’ll lose it and we’ll give it back to them,” added the kidnapper.

These migrants missed their appointments because they had no one to send them money from the United States and are still waiting for another CBP One appointment in Mexico trying to make sure it’s not in Nuevo Laredo. Like them, it has happened to others, of any nationality.



